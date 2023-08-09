New Zealand in England: Trent Boult returns for ODI collection earlier than World Cup

Trent Boult has taken 575 wickets for New Zealand, including 187 in 99 one-day internationals

Veteran left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been included in New Zealand’s squad for their four one-day internationals in England in September.

“It’s great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India,” said head coach Gary Stead.

The World Cup starts on 5 October.

Boult last played an ODI in September 2022 and recently featured in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the USA.

When he was released from his contract, New Zealand said they would “continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts”.

Fellow pace bowler Lockie Ferguson is also in the squad after recovering from a back injury, but all-rounder Michael Bracewell is unavailable after surgery on a ruptured Achilles in June.

Batters Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the ODI series, which starts on 8 September, as they await the births…