New Zealand to develop into the most recent nation to ban TikTok in parliament



Hong Kong

CNN

—



New Zealand will ban TikTok on all devices with access to its parliament by the end of this month, becoming the latest country to impose an official bar on the popular social media platform owned by a Beijing-based tech conglomerate.

Led by the United States, a growing number of Western nations are imposing restrictions on the use of TikTok on government devices citing national security concerns.

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, chief executive of New Zealand’s parliamentary service, said in a Friday statement that the risks of keeping the video-sharing app “are not acceptable.”

“This decision has been made based on our own experts’ analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally,” he wrote.

“On advice from our cyber security experts, Parliamentary Service has informed members and staff…