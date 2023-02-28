New Zealand v England: After the Bash on the Basin, convey on the Ashes

New Zealand’s win over England was only the fourth Test won by a team asked to follow-on

There are facts and there are feelings.

The bare facts are that England lost the second Test to New Zealand by one run, only the second such defeat in history.

England lost a Test after making the opposition follow-on for the first time, the fourth such defeat in history. The series was levelled at 1-1.

The feelings? Not so easy.

The anguish of Harry Brook being run out without facing a ball, the exhilaration of Joe Root’s counter-attack.

The pain of Ben Stokes’ defiant limping, the wonder at where Neil Wagner was finding the energy to bowl bouncer after bouncer.

The growing belief in Ben Foakes, the comfort of knowing that Jack Leach has form as English cricket’s most famous sidekick.

Actually being moved at the sight of James Anderson, 40 years old and 179 Tests deep, shuffling to the middle with seven runs needed to win, then the straight-up out-of-the-seat joy when he clubbed Wagner for four.

And,…