New Zealand v England: Ben Stokes’ group spend money on ‘Financial institution of Baz’

England coach Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests for New Zealand

Brendon McCullum seemingly knows so many people in New Zealand that the England players have taken to calling their coach “the president”.

McCullum, a consummate Kiwi, has acted as tour guide in a long build-up to the two-Test series that gets under way in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The focus has been on relaxation, bonding and enjoying the country they are in – something particularly easy to do in New Zealand.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been around long enough to have been on former coach Andy Flower’s pre-Ashes bootcamp in Bavaria. If McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took England to that part of Germany, it would probably be for Oktoberfest.

Four days in Queenstown were filled with golf at the luxury Millbrook resort. The England doctor skydived out of a plane and two members of the media team screamed their way through a canyon swing.

Some cricket broke out in Hamilton, albeit if last week’s warm-up game was…