New Zealand v England: Ben Stokes says he’s ‘blessed’ to be captain

James Anderson finished with second-innings figures of 4-18 and Stuart Broad 4-49

Ben Stokes says he is “blessed” to be captain after his England team defeated New Zealand in the first Test.

England’s sixth successive win was also Stokes’ 10th in 12th matches as skipper, 11 since the beginning of last summer and one match in 2020.

No captain in the history of Test cricket has reached 10 wins faster.

“There are 10 other people who have to go out there and do a job,” Stokes told BBC Sport. “I’m very lucky to be able to captain this team at the moment.”

England needed less than a session to take the five remaining wickets required for victory on the fourth day in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand, resuming on 63-5 in their chase of 394, lost Michael Bracewell to the spin of Jack Leach in the third over of the day before James Anderson ran through the tail to finish with 4-18.

The Black Caps were bowled out for 126, giving England victory by 267 runs.

It is England’s first win in New Zealand since…