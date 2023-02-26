New Zealand v England: Black Caps resist after following-on in Wellington

All three wickets England took in the second innings fell to spin, with Jack Leach toiling away for 31 overs

England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100) New Zealand 209 (Southee 73, Broad 4-61) & 202-3 (Latham 83, Conway 61) New Zealand trail by 24 runs Scorecard

England have work to do in order to win the second Test after New Zealand’s defiance following-on in Wellington.

The home side ended day three on 202-3, 24 behind after beginning their second innings 226 adrift.

Tom Latham made 83 and Devon Conway 61 in an opening stand of 149, before New Zealand lost three wickets for 18 runs to the spin of Jack Leach and Joe Root.

But Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls dug in, at times painstakingly so. Williamson crawled to 25 not out from 81 balls and Nicholls 18 from 70 in an unbroken partnership of 35.

Captain Tim Southee earlier clubbed 73 from 49 balls to drag the Black Caps to 209 all out in their first innings.

Southee added 98 for the eighth wicket with Tom Blundell, only for…