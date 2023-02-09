New Zealand v England: Coach Brendon McCullum ‘in awe’ of his gamers

Brendon McCullum was capped 432 times by New Zealand, including 101 Tests

Coach Brendon McCullum says he is “in awe of how good” the players in his England squad can be.

McCullum is preparing to lead England in two Tests in his native New Zealand on the back of nine wins in 10 matches playing a thrilling style of cricket.

On Wednesday in a warm-up against a New Zealand XI, batter Harry Brook hit five sixes in a single over.

“The shots and some of the skills they possess is pretty insane,” said former New Zealand captain McCullum.

“From a coaching point of view, it’s pretty exciting to watch the talent some of these guys have got.

“We sit back in awe at times of how good these guys can be. Hopefully we’re able to see them continue to develop.”

England’s run of success, built on a philosophy of playing with freedom and aggression, has included some remarkable performances.

In June, they chased 299 in only 50 overs to beat New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge and followed up by…