New Zealand v England: First Check poised after Tom Blundell hundred

Tom Blundell has now hit four centuries in his first 23 Tests

England 325-9 dec (Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82) & 79-2 New Zealand 306 (Blundell 138; Robinson 4-54) England lead by 98 runs Scorecard

England’s first Test against New Zealand is fascinatingly poised after Tom Blundell’s superb century kept the hosts afloat on day two in Mount Maunganui.

Responding to England’s first-innings 325-9 declared, New Zealand found themselves 83-5 and 182-7, either side of Devon Conway being dismissed for 77.

But wicketkeeper Blundell battled to his fourth Test century to ensure that England’s first-innings lead was only 19 despite Ollie Robinson bowling superbly to claim 4-54 in New Zealand’s 306 all out.

Even though England’s second innings started under lights, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 50 in just 52 balls.

Duckett fell for 25 and Crawley 28, the latter signalling the arrival of Stuart Broad as England’s ‘nighthawk’ for the first time.

