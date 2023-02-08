New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits 5 sixes in over in warm-up match

Harry Brook has made hundreds in each of his past three Tests

Tour match, Hamilton (day-night, day one of two) England 465: Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 55 New Zealand XI: yet to bat Scorecard

Harry Brook hit five sixes in an over as England warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand with typical aggression in Hamilton.

Brook made 97 of the 465 all out England piled up in only 69.2 overs on day one of the two-day pink-ball match against a New Zealand XI.

After defending the first ball of an over from leg-spinner Adi Ashok, Brook hit the next five balls for maximums.

Dan Lawrence weighed in with 85, Joe Root made 77 and Ben Foakes 55.

England were due to play two two-day matches – one with a red ball and another with the pink – but instead are playing just one, under floodlights, to prepare for the day-night opener to the two-Test series in Mount Maunganui on 16 February.

This batting day was pre-determined and England exhibited all of their attacking intent against a home…