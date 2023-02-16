New Zealand v England: Harry Brook says declaration ‘completely’ paid off

Harry Brook is averaging 81.28 for England in Test cricket

Harry Brook says England’s decision to declare “absolutely” paid off after the tourists took three late New Zealand wickets on day one of the first Test.

In the day-night conditions, England declared on 325-9 in order to bowl with the pink ball under floodlights.

James Anderson took two wickets and Ollie Robinson one to reduce the hosts to 37-3 in Mount Maunganui.

“It’s the hardest time to bat. We wanted to bowl under lights and it panned out quite well,” said Brook.

Brook made 89 and Ben Duckett 84 after New Zealand won the toss and asked England to bat at the Bay Oval.

England declared when their ninth wicket fell after 58.2 overs, the second-earliest declaration in the first innings of a match in the 146-year history of Test cricket – the earliest was by Pakistan who reached 130-9 after 44.5 overs on a rain-hit opening day against England at Lord’s in 1974.

Robinson had Tom Latham caught at short leg, before Anderson trapped…