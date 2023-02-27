New Zealand v England: Jack Leach offers England probability of historic victory

New Zealand’s collapse of five wickets for 28 runs was started by Harry Brook’s first Test wicket

England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100) & 48-1 (Duckett 23*) New Zealand 209 (Southee 73) & 483 (Williamson 132, Leach 5-157) England need 210 more runs to win Scorecard

England need 210 more runs to win the second Test after finally dismissing New Zealand for 483 on day four in Wellington.

Kane Williamson made a faultless 132 and Tom Blundell 90 as the Black Caps ground their way back into the game after being asked to follow-on.

It left England needing to pull off the highest run-chase by any team that has enforced the follow-on in a Test, while only three other teams have ever made more than New Zealand following-on against England.

The toil of England’s bowlers on a docile pitch was made harder by captain Ben Stokes not joining the attack because of his troublesome left knee.

Even Harry Brook was called on to bowl his medium pace, remarkably claiming Williamson as his first…