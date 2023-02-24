New Zealand v England: Joe Root & Harry Brook in master-and-apprentice stand

Joe Root and Harry Brook struck an unbeaten partnership of 294 on day one

Harry Brook was standing in the sunshine on the Bay Oval outfield after England’s first-Test win over New Zealand.

For the third consecutive Test he had been named player of the match. He usually sends prizes and trophies to his grandma Pauline, who often has Harry’s cricket kit drying on the washing line in her garden that overlooks Burley-in-Wharfedale Cricket Club.

On this particular occasion, the bottle of champagne in Brook’s hand was never intended for his grandma.

“I might have a glass of this myself tonight,” he said. “I’ll have to make sure she doesn’t know about it.”

Pauline was present for one of Brook’s first encounters with Joe Root, in the nets when Brook was still a teenager.

“I was about 14,” said Brook. “My grandma was sat in the car watching. I bowled little gentle inswingers and I sneaked one through him.”

Root tells it slightly differently.

“He was bowling filthy seamers off the wrong foot,” said…