New Zealand v England: Joe Root says he ‘owed’ century to team-mates

Only Alastair Cook has made more runs and hundreds in Test cricket for England than Joe Root

Joe Root says he “owed” his first century in eight Tests to his England team-mates.

Root’s 153 not out in the second Test against New Zealand helped England to 435-8 declared before the hosts slipped to 138-7 after two days in Wellington.

“It’s been a while since I made a solid contribution,” former captain Root told BBC Sport.

“I had the bit between my teeth. It felt like the lads have carried me for a while so it was my turn to chip in.”

Root’s run without a three-figure score in Tests was his longest in two years, with his last century coming in the win against India at Edgbaston in July.

At the Basin Reserve he was at the crease when England fell to 21-3 on the first morning after being asked to bat on a green pitch.

Root and Harry Brook built a spectacular recovery in a fourth-wicket partnership worth 302. Brook was out for 186 on the second morning, while Root went on to make his 14th score…