New Zealand v England: Late wickets vindicate vacationers’ declaration on day one

James Anderson has now taken 677 Test wickets

England 325-9 dec: Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82 New Zealand 37-3: Anderson 2-10 New Zealand trail by 288 runs Scorecard

England’s decision to declare on 325-9 was vindicated by three late wickets on day one of the day-night first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Ollie Robinson had Tom Latham caught at short leg, then James Anderson trapped Kane Williamson lbw and had Henry Nicholls caught at second slip to leave the Black Caps 37-3, trailing by 288.

England wanted to be bowling with the pink ball under floodlights and their declaration after 58.2 overs was the second-earliest in the first innings of a match in the history of Test cricket.

After the tourists were asked to bat, opener Ben Duckett stroked a flowing 84 in the first session and Harry Brook enhanced his rapidly growing reputation with a sublime 89.

At other times, England’s desire to be aggressive tipped over into carelessness. They lost three wickets for 37 runs early…