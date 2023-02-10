New Zealand v England: Ollie Pope not fascinated about being future Check captain

Ollie Pope (left) has twice led England in warm-up matches since Brendon McCullum took over as coach

Ollie Pope says he is not thinking about becoming England captain in the future, but it “might be an option”.

Batter Pope, 25, has twice led England in warm-ups this winter and was in line to skipper had Ben Stokes not been fit for the first Test in Pakistan.

“I try not to look into it. I’ve got to score runs and be successful at number three,” Pope told BBC Sport.

“I’ll keep developing my cricket brain, so if the opportunity does arise I’ll be as well equipped as I can be.”

Surrey’s Pope took charge of the England team for a match against England Lions before the 3-0 series win in Pakistan, and did the same again in Hamilton in a two-day match against a New Zealand XI that has served as preparation for two Tests against New Zealand.

He was also on standby to lead the team in Rawalpindi in December when illness hit the England camp before the first Test against Pakistan and Stokes was…