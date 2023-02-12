New Zealand v England: Ollie Robinson says Check cricket would not want ‘gimmick’ day-nighters

Ollie Robinson has taken 60 wickets in 14 Tests for England

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson says Test cricket does not need “gimmicky” day-night matches.

England’s first Test in a two-match series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday (01:00 GMT) is a day-nighter, played under floodlights with a pink ball.

“There’s nothing wrong with Test cricket to start with,” said Robinson.

“I’m not a massive fan of the pink ball. I don’t think we need to play these pink-ball games.”

Day-night matches are common in limited-overs cricket and were introduced to the longest form of the game with the aim of raising the profile of Test cricket, both by increasing attendances and TV audiences.

There have been 20 day-night men’s Tests since the first in 2015, played in seven different countries by 10 different teams.

They have proved popular in Australia, where 11 day-nighters have taken place, all won by the home side, including two in the Ashes series of 2021-22. There have also been three…