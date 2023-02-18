New Zealand v England: Stuart Broad goes from Nighthawk to Lord of the Evening

Stuart Broad bowled four of New Zealand’s top six in a stunning spell

Stuart Broad was lying on the physio’s bed when Brendon McCullum walked in.

“Hawk, it’s time,” said McCullum. “You’re going in next.”

It was the second evening of the day-night Test between New Zealand and England in Mount Maunganui and cricket’s mythical creature was about to be seen for the very first time.

The Nighthawk made his entrance.

“It’s a pretty simple game plan,” said Broad. “Try to hit the ball to the boundary and cause chaos.

“It’s trying to attack the enemy when they’re tired at the end of a day’s play, except they weren’t that tired and the bowling was a bit quicker than I expected.”

On this occasion, the Nighthawk barely got off the ground. Although Broad survived until day three, in the cold light of day, the Nighthawk’s wings were clipped. Seven of 17 balls was less hawk and more tomtit.

Still, Broad did not have to wait long for his night to come.

In his natural habitat, will new ball in hand, 393 runs…