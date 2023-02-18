New Zealand v England: Stuart Broad magic spell places vacationers on target for victory

Stuart Broad has now taken 571 Test wickets

England 325-9 dec (Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82) & 374 (Root 57, Brook 54, Foakes 51) New Zealand 306 (Blundell 138; Robinson 4-54) & 63-5 (Broad 4-21) New Zealand need 331 runs to win Scorecard

Stuart Broad’s devastating late burst put England on course for victory over New Zealand on day three of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Bowling with the pink ball under lights in one of his trademark destructive spells, Broad took four of the five wickets to fall, all bowled, to leave New Zealand in tatters on 63-5 in their chase of 394.

Broad’s first wicket, that of Devon Conway, was the 1,002nd he and James Anderson have taken in Tests together, making them the most successful bowling partnership in the history of the game.

England’s late dominance was in contrast to the fluctuations of earlier in the day, when the tourists had to come through a see-saw battle to get to 374 all out.

Joe Root made a busy 57, Harry Brook a thrilling 54 off 41 balls and…