New Zealand v England: Stuart Broad returns to squad for two-match Take a look at collection

Stuart Broad’s last England Test appearance was against South Africa at The Oval in September

Venues: Tauranga and Wellington Dates: 16-28 February 2023 Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Stuart Broad has been recalled to the England squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand in February.

The Nottinghamshire seamer, 36, who has taken 566 Test wickets, missed the recent 3-0 series win in Pakistan following the birth of his first child.

Rehan Ahmed, who became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, aged 18, and fast bowler Mark Wood, are both not in the squad.

The first Test begins in Tauranga on 16 February.

Durham’s Matthew Potts and Essex’s Dan Lawrence also return, but there is no place for Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Potts made his Test debut against New Zealand in June and has taken 20 wickets in five appearances at an average of 28.00, but was not considered for the Pakistan tour.

The series…