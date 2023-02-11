New Zealand v England: Stuart Broad says lacking West Indies tour saved his profession

Stuart Broad believes being left out of England’s tour of West Indies last year saved his Test career.
After he and Anderson were recalled, Broad was England’s leading wicket-taker in the home summer.
“I don’t think it was designed like that by the selectors but I count myself as pretty lucky,” said Broad.
Speaking before England’s two-Test series against New Zealand gets under way in Mount Maunganui on Thursday (01:00 GMT), Broad added: “If I had gone there on those pitches I’m not sure I’d be here now. Arguably that decision saved my career.
“Looking back a year I would not have chosen to miss the Caribbean but it was a good thing that has happened for me.”
Broad and Anderson were left out almost exactly a year ago in the aftermath of the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, which saw coach Chris Silverwood and director of cricket Ashley Giles sacked.
A revamped squad was chosen for West Indies as part of interim managing…