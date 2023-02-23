New Zealand v England: Tom Blundell displays on ‘scary second’ earlier than century towards vacationers

Tom Blundell has scored 1,503 runs in 23 Tests at an average of 44.20

While his New Zealand team-mates prepared for the first Test against England amid a cyclone, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was in hospital with his newborn son.

Three days later, Blundell made his highest score in Test cricket – hitting 138 as he rescued his team from 83-5 to 306 all out in a superb rearguard innings.

“Everything was fine when my son Freddie was born and we took him home that day,” Blundell tells BBC Sport.

“But then he picked up RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], which is quite common and going around New Zealand, so we had to take him back to hospital for three or four days.

“It was quite a scary moment, especially with him being so fragile. Luckily for us he’s back home and doing really well.”

When Freddie came out of hospital, Blundell had to leave for the…