New Zealand v England: Tom Blundell displays on ‘scary second’ earlier than century towards vacationers

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell raises his bat to celebrate his century in the first Test against England


Tom Blundell has scored 1,503 runs in 23 Tests at an average of 44.20
Venue: Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington Dates: 24-28 February (starts 23 February GMT)
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

While his New Zealand team-mates prepared for the first Test against England amid a cyclone, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was in hospital with his newborn son.

Three days later, Blundell made his highest score in Test cricket – hitting 138 as he rescued his team from 83-5 to 306 all out in a superb rearguard innings.

“Everything was fine when my son Freddie was born and we took him home that day,” Blundell tells BBC Sport.

“But then he picked up RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], which is quite common and going around New Zealand, so we had to take him back to hospital for three or four days.

“It was quite a scary moment, especially with him being so fragile. Luckily for us he’s back home and doing really well.”

When Freddie came out of hospital, Blundell had to leave for the…



