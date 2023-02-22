New Zealand v England: Tracing Ben Stokes’ Kiwi roots in Christchurch and Wellington

Ben Stokes (far left) playing for Merivale Papanui in Christchurch in the 2000-01 season

Until recently Andy Cameron did not know he still has a certificate that rightfully belongs to Ben Stokes.

It was printed about 19 years ago and has survived a flood in the garage and a house move. It congratulates a 12-year-old Stokes on being selected for the Wellington junior representative team. His family moved to England before he could receive it.

The job taken by Stokes’ father Ged as head coach at Workington Rugby League Club is etched into the lore of English cricket. It set Stokes on the path to becoming one of the most storied and influential players to ever pull on an England cap.

This week Stokes, now 31, returns to Wellington – the city that was home for his last two years as a New Zealander – for the second Test against the Black Caps, the first time he has played a Test in the capital.

He does so having revolutionised the fortunes of his England team by championing a style that is…