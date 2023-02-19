New Zealand v England: Vacationers win first Check by 267 runs

James Anderson took four wickets on the the fourth day to compete victory for England

England 325-9 dec (Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82) & 374 (Root 57, Brook 54, Foakes 51) New Zealand 306 (Blundell 138; Robinson 4-54) & 126 (Anderson 4-18, Broad 4-49) England won by 257 runs, lead series 1-0 Scorecard

England swiftly wrapped up an impressive 267-run victory over New Zealand on the fourth day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Seeking five more wickets to win, Ben Stokes’ side needed less than a session to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

The New Zealand batting had been decimated by Stuart Broad on the third evening, the hosts reduced to 63-5 overnight in their chase of 394.

Spinner Jack Leach had Michael Bracewell tamely caught in the third over on Sunday, before James Anderson ran through the tail to claim 4-18.

Scott Kuggeleijn and Tim Southee fell in successive balls and Neil Wagner slashed Anderson behind before some last-wicket resistance from Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner.

But…