New Zealand v Pakistan: Tim Southee turns into first participant to succeed in 150 T20 wickets in Black Caps win

|First T20 international, Auckland
|New Zealand 226-8 (20 overs): Mitchell (27), Williamson 57 (42); A Afridi 3-34, Shaeen 3-46
|Pakistan 180 (18 overs): Babar 57 (35); Southee 4-25
|New Zealand won by 46 runs
|Scorecard
Tim Southee became the first player to reach 150 T20 international wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs in their series opener in Auckland.
Southee, 35, took 4-25 as Pakistan were dismissed for 180 after 18 overs in pursuit of 227.
Daryl Mitchell earlier top-scored with 61 from just 27 balls and captain Kane Williamson added 57 from 42 as the Black Caps posted 226-8 from 20 overs.
The second T20 of the five-match series takes place in Hamilton on Sunday.
Southee’s figures mean he now has 151 wickets in 118 T20 internationals, 11 more than the next player on the list – Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan.
“Tim has been around for a long time and this is a credit to his…