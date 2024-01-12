New Zealand v Pakistan: Tim Southee turns into first participant to succeed in 150 T20 wickets in Black Caps win

Tim Southee (centre) made his T20 international debut against England in Auckland in February 2008

First T20 international, Auckland New Zealand 226-8 (20 overs): Mitchell (27), Williamson 57 (42); A Afridi 3-34, Shaeen 3-46 Pakistan 180 (18 overs): Babar 57 (35); Southee 4-25 New Zealand won by 46 runs Scorecard

Tim Southee became the first player to reach 150 T20 international wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs in their series opener in Auckland.

Southee, 35, took 4-25 as Pakistan were dismissed for 180 after 18 overs in pursuit of 227.

Daryl Mitchell earlier top-scored with 61 from just 27 balls and captain Kane Williamson added 57 from 42 as the Black Caps posted 226-8 from 20 overs.

The second T20 of the five-match series takes place in Hamilton on Sunday.

Southee’s figures mean he now has 151 wickets in 118 T20 internationals, 11 more than the next player on the list – Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan.

“Tim has been around for a long time and this is a credit to his…