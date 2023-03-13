New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson century leads hosts to final-ball win

Kane Williamson (right) has now hit 27 Test centuries

Sri Lanka 355 (Southee 5-64) & 302 (Mathews 115) New Zealand 373 (Mitchell 102) & 285-8 (Williamson 121*) New Zealand won by two wickets Scorecard

Kane Williamson hit a sublime unbeaten century to lead New Zealand to a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka off the final ball of the first Test.

Williamson’s 121 not out saw the Black Caps chase down 285 on a rain-shortened fifth day in Christchurch.

The hosts needed eight off the final over and scrambled a bye from the last ball to seal a dramatic win.

Defeat ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final in June.

Sri Lanka needed to sweep New Zealand 2-0 in this series to qualify, so India will now face Australia in the final at The Oval, regardless of the result of the ongoing fourth Test between the two sides in Ahmedabad.

The Black Caps started the final day on 28-1, requiring 257 more runs for victory.

After the first two sessions were washed out, the umpires…