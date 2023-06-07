NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Ordinary … – Press Release

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”))), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,857,415 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares, with a nominal value of €0.12 per share (“Ordinary Shares,” such offering, the “Offering”) by certain of the Company’s existing shareholders, including affiliates of Forbion Capital Partners (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. In connection with the Offering, certain of the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,078,612 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.



Jefferies and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, including a base prospectus, that was initially declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 30, 2023, as amended by the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Form F-1, declared effective by the SEC on April 24, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering were filed with the SEC and are available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus may…