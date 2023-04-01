Newbie gold digger finds big nugget price $160,000 in Australia

Written by Amarachi Orie, CNN

An amateur gold digger has found an enormous gold nugget worth 240,000 AUD ($160,000) in Australia.

Discovered in the state of Victoria in an area known as the “Golden Triangle,” the gold-filled rock weighs 4.6 kilograms (10.1 pounds), with the precious metal making up 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds).

Named the “Lucky Strike Nugget,” the gold specimen was taken to prospecting shop Lucky Strike Gold toward the end of last year and dropped into the hands of shop owner Darren Kamp, who valued it.

“When it hit my hand, my jaw dropped with it,” Kamp told CNN on Tuesday. “It was just incredible. Once-in-a-lifetime find.”

Kamp has been in the business of gold prospecting for 43 years and said he has “never seen a rock of this size with that amount of gold in it.” A lot of the time, people go to the shop with a rock that looks like gold but is not, he added.