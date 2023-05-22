Newcastle 0-0 Leicester: Eddie Howe’s males safe Champions League soccer subsequent season

Callum Wilson had scored 11 goals in his last 10 games before facing Leicester

Newcastle claimed the point needed to secure a top-four Premier League finish with a goalless draw against relegation-threated Leicester, whose fate is now out of their own hands.

Eddie Howe’s side failed to break the deadlock in a match they dominated, striking the post three times, but the result was sufficient for the Magpies to make a return to the Champions League next season.

Newcastle’s are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool heading into Sunday’s final day of the season, while Leicester remain in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety.

The hosts had 78% possession during the contest and initially found it difficult to make inroads, but Callum Wilson hooked an effort against the post and saw his follow-up effort headed off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.

Three minutes before half-time the hosts rattled the post again through Miguel Almiron, while in the second half visiting goalkeeper…