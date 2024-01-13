Newcastle United 2-3 Manchester Metropolis: Oscar Bobb scores stoppage-time winner

Kevin de Bruyne’s goal was his first of the season

Oscar Bobb scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City moved within two points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with victory over Newcastle in a breathless encounter at St James’ Park.

The Norwegian, 20, latched on to a superb lofted pass from fellow substitute Kevin de Bruyne and showed superb footwork to take the ball pass Martin Dubravka and tap into the empty net.

It rounded off a brilliant game that saw both sides dominate periods, but City controlled the second half and showed the fight and quality to seal what could be a huge win come the end of the season.

While Bobb enjoyed his first Premier League goal, the success was sparked by De Bruyne.

Just four minutes and 35 seconds after he came off the bench, the Belgian found space in between the home defence and midfield before sweeping a finish into the far corner.

Bernardo Silva had put the Premier League champions ahead in the 26th minute, meeting Kyle Walker’s…