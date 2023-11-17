Newspaper headlines: Braverman’s ‘plan for Rwanda’ and Israel says hostage useless in Gaza

The Daily Mail agrees. On its front page it has photographs of two dinghies in the Channel on Thursday morning, low in the water because of the number of people on board. The paper says the pictures are a stark display of the rationale for stopping the boats. The Times says the government is facing a “storm of criticism” after it admitted there is “no guarantee” the Rwanda flights will depart before the next general election. In the Daily Express, Esther McVey – who has been called Rishi Sunak’s new minister for common sense – defends the prime minister, saying he was “straight out of the blocks” after the Supreme Court’s ruling. But the Daily Mirror asks why ministers won’t give up what it calls a “batty” plan. According to the Financial Times, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering cutting inheritance and business taxes in next week’s Autumn Statement. Sources have told the paper that new financial forecasts have given him the chance to do something “eye-catching” amid pressure…