“Sunak suffers new blow” is the Times’ headline as the paper says former leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has lent his support to Ms Truss. Writing in the Times, he said the foreign secretary was the only candidate ready to become PM and unite the Conservative Party. He also endorsed her tax plans. The paper calls Mr Tugendhat’s backing “significant”, given his popularity among Tory members and his position among the One Nation group of centrist Conservative MPs.