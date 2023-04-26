Nexcella, an Immix Biopharma subsidiary, Announces Positive 58-Patient NXC-201 C… – Press Release

Multiple Myeloma

92% was the overall response rate produced by NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients treated at the therapeutic dose of 800 million CAR+T cells in its ongoing phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 clinical trial (NCT04720313) who were not exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy, producing a median progression free survival (mPFS) of 12.3 months as of the February 9, 2023 data cutoff

The $13.9 billion Multiple Myeloma market in 2017 is expected to reach $28.7 billion in 2027 according to Wilcock, et al. Nature Reviews

Nexcella plans to submit a BLA for FDA approval in multiple myeloma once 100 patients are treated with NXC-201

The expected primary endpoint for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is overall response rate

AL Amyloidosis

100% (8/8) was the overall response rate produced by NXC-201 in 8 light chain (AL) amyloidosis patients in our ongoing phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 clinical trial (NCT04720313)

The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research

The expected primary endpoint for a pivotal study of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is overall response rate

Nexcella plans to submit a BLA for FDA approval in AL amyloidosis once 30-40 patients are treated with NXC-201

Nexcella Announces Positive 58-Patient NXC-201 Clinical Data: 100% Overall Response Rate in light chain (AL) Amyloidosis; 92% Overall Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma at the EBMT 49 th Annual Meeting in Paris

Nexcella, Inc. a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX



LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexcella Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), today announced new positive clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of its novel, autologous, BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory light chain (AL) amyloidosis…