Nexcella Announces NXC-201 Multiple Myeloma Clinical Data Abstract Accepted for … – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexcella, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), today announced that updated NXC-201 relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma clinical data has been selected for presentation at the upcoming 20th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting to be held in Athens, Greece, September 27-30, 2023.

“We are delighted to continue to see U.S. and international recognition of the progress we are making,” said Polina Stepensky, M.D., Director of the Hadassah Medical Organization’s Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immunotherapy for Adults and Children, and NXC-201 principal study investigator. “We are pleased to present clinical data in relapsed multiple myeloma at the upcoming International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting, an important international forum for discussion of novel treatments for multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis.”

Poster Presentation:

Title: “Safety and efficacy of a locally produced novel anti-BCMA chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) (HBI0101) for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma”

Poster Presentation Date/Time: September 27, 2023 9:00am – 14:30pm; September 28, 2023 10:00 – 13:30pm; September 29, 2023 9:30 – 14:15pm

Event: 20th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting, Athens, Greece



About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an ongoing Phase 1b/2a, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101), in adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis.

The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study was to characterize the safety and confirm the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and Phase 2 dose of NXC-201. The Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma according to the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Uniform Response Criteria and in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis according to consensus…