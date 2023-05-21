Nexcella Announces Positive NXC-201 Clinical Results at ASGCT: 100% Overall Resp… – Press Release

8 AL Amyloidosis patients relapsed/refractory to DARZALEX®-based regimens were treated with CAR-T NXC-201



100% (8/8) overall response rate and 63% (5/8) complete response (MRD 10 -5 ) was demonstrated by NXC-201 with zero ICANs, zero grade 4 CRS



62% (5/8) had NYHA classification III or IV heart failure prior to treatment with NXC-201



Best responder duration of response was 16.5 months with response ongoing as of the data cutoff date of May 11, 2023



LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexcella, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”) today announced updated AL Amyloidosis clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of its novel, autologous, BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and light chain (AL) amyloidosis. Additional NXC-201 clinical data was presented on eight DARZALEX® (daratumumab) relapsed or refractory AL amyloidosis patients. The new data are being presented during a late-breaking oral presentation at the 26th Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in Los Angeles on May 19, 2023.

“We continue to be very encouraged by NXC-201,” said Polina Stepensky, M.D., Director of the Hadassah Medical Organization’s Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immunotherapy for Adults and Children, and principal study investigator. “In AL amyloidosis, these data are compelling as recent trials demonstrate an overall response rate of 55% for DARZALEX-relapsed or refractory AL amyloidosis patients receiving investigator’s choice. Importantly, NXC-201 may offer a valuable option for the increasing number of AL amyloidosis patients who have progressed on DARZALEX-based standards of care.”

Nexcella Announces Positive NXC-201 Clinical Results at ASGCT: 100% Overall Response Rate in DARZALEX-Relapsed/Refractory AL Amyloidosis with Zero ICANs in Ongoing NEXICART-1 Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial

