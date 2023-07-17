Nexstar Media Group Enters Into Multi-Year Employment Agreement Extensions With … – Press Release

Executives Oversee Key Nexstar Growth Drivers

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (the “Company”) NXST, announced today that it extended the employment agreements of Sean Compton, President, Networks, and Dana Zimmer, President, Distribution and Strategy. Mr. Compton and Ms. Zimmer will continue to report to Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook.

Perry Sook commented, “We are thrilled to extend the employment agreements of Sean and Dana whose leadership has helped drive our growth and shareholder returns. Our strong industry position and positive growth prospects reflect Sean and Dana’s leadership and key contributions alongside the Nexstar Nation team. Through their individual and collective efforts, Sean and Dana have significantly expanded the reach of Nexstar’s local television stations and cable news network, NewsNation, especially among digital and streaming users; completed successful negotiations with our distribution and network partners resulting in the consistent growth of Nexstar’s retransmission and carriage revenues; and, shepherded the growth of several of our most significant assets, including The CW Network, NewsNation, Antenna TV, Rewind TV, and The Hill. Sean and Dana generate enormous value for the Company and our network and distribution partners, and given their consistent record of accomplishment, we are delighted to extend their employment agreements as we continue positioning Nexstar for continued near- and long-term growth and the enhancement of shareholder value.”

Sean Compton is responsible for the long-term strategy and business operations of The CW Network, NewsNation, Antenna TV, Rewind TV, Nexstar’s programming acquisitions, The Hill and WGN Radio. He was appointed President, Networks in November 2020 and joined Nexstar Media Group, Inc. as the Executive Vice President of WGN America (now known as NewsNation), WGN Radio, and Director of Content Acquisition following the Company’s acquisition of Tribune…