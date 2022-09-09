Next Block Expo Event Embraces Compliance with Blockpass – Press Release

HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – On-Chain KYC(TM) provider Blockpass is excited to announce a partnership with Next Block Expo, one of the biggest industry events in Europe. This new partnership will see Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri speaking at the Next Block Expo event in Berlin on November 23rd and 24th of this year. Those looking to attend should take advantage of the early discounts being offered.

Next Block Expo is styled as ‘The Blockchain Festival of Europe’ and boasts an impressive 5000 attendees, 100+ sponsors & exhibitors, and 80+ speakers. The event promises to be a hotbed of activity with presentations, roundtables, workshops, pitch contests, hackathons, VC ‘speed dating’ and numerous side events. Topics being discussed and explored during the two day extravaganza cover all manner of crypto- and blockchain-related topics including DeFi, blockchain gaming, the metaverse and NFTs, scaling and infrastructure, Web3 discovery, fundraising and investing. Next Block Expo offers a chance for attendees to meet founders and CEOs of fast-growing startups, VCs, angel investors, advisors and blockchain experts that can elevate business to the next level.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity…