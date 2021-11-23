Next Top TON Startup Competition Welcomes TDeFi as New Accelerator Partner

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands , 11/23/2021 / GDA Capital /

Blockchain accelerator TDeFi has been welcomed by FreeTON DeFi Alliance and GDA Capital as a partner to Next Top TON Startup. The competition includes a virtual hackathon and other types of contests running through December 6, 2021.

Next Top TON Startup is a prestigious series of contests for blockchain projects building on the Everscale blockchain (formerly FreeTON) started by GDA Capital. During the hackathon, projects will be built within six categories that include NFT Platforms, DAO Management, Enterprise, DeFi Ecosystem Tools, GameFi, and Metaverse.

Winners will receive 50,000 in Everscale tokens, while 2nd and 3rd places are awarded 30,000 and 20,000 tokens respectively. This comes in addition to the prizes offered by TDeFi. The new partner will allow projects to compete for up to $100,000 in grants, a chance to pitch their ideas to the TDeFi ecosystem on December 20, and get incubated under its acceleration program which provides access to mentorship in corporate structuring, token advisory, fundraising, and growth hacking.

“With the addition of TDeFi we’re making sure that the competition’s winners are offered the broadest range of opportunities for their future development. Next Top TON Startup was conceived as a way to foster new and exciting ideas within the space and counting with the TDeFi ecosystem as a partner will be key to our success in this area,” said GDA Capital Co-founder Michael Gord.

The previous Next Top Blockchain Startup gathered over 600 participants from 65 international universities in 55 different countries last summer.

About TDeFi

TDeFi is a blockchain project accelerator that thrives on supporting game-changing ideas. It provides access to world-class mentors, industry connections, technology, marketing and community, exchanges, liquidity, and growth hacking partnerships. TDeFi has incubated 32+ companies under its acceleration program while 120+ awaits to gets incubated in the pipeline.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

