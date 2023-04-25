Nextensa: Lake Side: One of Belgium’s largest urban transformations enters final… – Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 25 April 2023, 11.30 AM

LAKE SIDE: One of Belgium’s largest urban transformations enters final phase

Within a few years, the iconic Tour & Taxis site in Brussels will have definitively earned itself a place in the global landscape of urban renewal. With the transformation of the former marshalling yard into some 800 new homes, offices, shops, restaurants, and public facilities in addition to an expansion of the Park, one of the most neglected spots in Brussels is finally fully flourishing. Real estate developer and investor Nextensa is counting on a team of Belgian and international top architects to achieve this feat. With the submission of the permit application for the Lake Side subproject, one of the largest urban developments in Belgium in the last 20 years is entering its final phase.

Whether you’re a Brussels native or not, the Tour & Taxis site captures everyone’s imagination. More than 100 years ago, the former logistics site on the canal in Brussels was one of the world’s first platforms for multimodal freight transport – including transport by water, road, and rail. At its peak in the 1960s, more than 3,000 employees worked on the site every day. After the last logistics activities wound down at the end of the 20th century, the site became a lost and neglected locale in Brussels.

But in recent years, the site has been transformed from a place where goods from all over the world once arrived to a place where numerous activities and events take place and people of all nationalities come together. With its famous Gare Maritime, the Royal and Public Warehouses, the new ponds, homes, restaurants, offices, and shops, not to mention the largest recently built park in Brussels, the site has grown into one of the absolute hotspots in our country.

“When we took over the site more than 20 years ago, this was a real challenge. The site has since become a driving force for the entire city of Brussels – for its neighbours,…