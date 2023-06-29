NFL: 4 gamers suspended for 2023 season for betting violations

Isaiah Rodgers was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft

Three NFL players have been suspended for the entire 2023 season for betting on games last season, while a fourth faces a shorter ban for a separate gambling violation.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and defensive end Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, have been sanctioned by the NFL.

Rodgers, 25, and Berry, 26, were then released by the Colts on Thursday.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, meanwhile, received a six-game suspension for betting on other sports at the team facility.

He is permitted to participate in all off-season and pre-season practices and games.

The NFL said that Rodgers, Berry and Taylor, 23, “may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season”.

Chris Ballard, the Colts’ general manager, said in a statement: “We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players…