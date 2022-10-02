NFL and NFLPA say adjustments to concussion protocol wanted after Tua Tagovailoa incident

Tagovailoa was picked fourth in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins

The NFL and its players’ union have said changes to concussion protocol are needed to “enhance” player safety.

In a joint statement, the NFL and the NFLPA said an investigation was ongoing but changes to protocol were likely.

It has been reported external-link that the doctor who cleared quarterback Tagovailoa for Thursday’s game has been fired.

“The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications are needed to the concussion protocol to enhance player safety,” they said.

“We anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.”

In a game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Tagovailoa looked unsteady on his feet after a big tackle, but he was evaluated after the incident and cleared to return to the field for the second half.

However, his hands appeared to spasm and he was taken off on a stretcher against the Bengals on Thursday.

The NFL said that every…