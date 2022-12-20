NFL: Jaguars stun Cowboys in additional time, Chiefs make play-offs & Brady blows lead

Two more thrilling overtime games saw the Kansas City Chiefs avoid a huge upset to book their play-off spot while the Dallas Cowboys suffered a shock defeat at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars scored with a late pick six as Dallas blew a 17-point lead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also gave up the same lead as Tom Brady collected some unwanted records as he lost to Joe Burrow’s in-form Cincinnati Bengals.

Jalen Hurts ran the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13th win of the season.

After the Minnesota Vikings’ historic fightback on Saturday, the Jaguars and Bengals both added 17-point comebacks to mark the first time in league history three teams had overturned such a big deficit in the same week.

Meanwhile the resurgent Detroit Lions won yet again and have a chance of a play-off spot, as do the New York Giants after their important 20-12 victory against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants’ win handed Dallas a reprieve after their shock loss by sealing the Cowboys’ place in the play-offs.