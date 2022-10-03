NFL: JJ Watt performed for Arizona Cardinals in opposition to Carolina Panthers regardless of coronary heart scare

JJ Watt won three NFL defensive player of the year awards and five Pro Bowl selections with his previous team, the Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt played in Sunday’s NFL victory against the Carolina Panthers despite suffering a heart scare this week.

Watt revealed that he went into atrial fibrillation – an irregular, often rapid heart arrhythmia – on Wednesday.

“I had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it,” said the three-time NFL defensive player of the year. external-link

Watt played 41 snaps and made three tackles as the Cardinals won 26-16.

The 33-year-old discussed the issue after Sunday’s game, saying he had been given medical assurances that he would be able to play as usual despite the procedure.

“On Wednesday, my heart was beating weird, got it checked out, got A-fibbed so they can shock it back to rhythm,” Watt said.

“I was assured multiple times from multiple people that there’s nothing else you can do, and I can…