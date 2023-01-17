NFL play-offs: Dak Prescott upstages Tom Brady as Dallas Cowboys knock out Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dak Prescott made 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, as well as scoring a rushing touchdown

Dak Prescott upstaged seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady as the Dallas Cowboys dumped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of this season’s play-offs.

The Bucs qualified for the post-season despite Brady, 45, having the first losing season of his 23-year career.

But their luck ran out as Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another as Dallas earned a first away win in the play-offs since 1993.

After leading 18-0 at half-time, Dallas eased home for a 31-14 victory.

The five-time Super Bowl winners, who last lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 1996, had lost their previous eight road games in the play-offs stretching back to a win at the San Francisco 49ers.

