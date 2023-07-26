NFL player-backed marijuana company Revenant Holdings Achieves Unprecedented Suc… – Press Release

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following an explosive launch, Revenant, the multi-state aspirational marijuana brand, is celebrating the overwhelming success of their flagship product, Heaterz infused pre-rolls, in Missouri. The introduction of Heaterz to the market has been nothing short of revolutionary, catapulting Revenant to a position of complete market domination in the infused pre-roll category.

NFL player-backed marijuana company Revenant establishes market dominance statewide in Missouri

Since its exclusive debut at SWADE Marijuana Dispensary locations, Heaterz infused pre-rolls have captivated discerning cannabis enthusiasts with an unparalleled smoking experience. The meticulously crafted joints have received widespread acclaim for their exceptional quality, and consistency. Customers across Missouri have embraced the Revenant experience, making Heaterz the go-to choice for those seeking a premium marijuana adventure.

Revenant Holdings’ strategic partnership with BeLeaf Medical has played a significant role in the brand’s rapid rise to prominence. The collaboration has allowed Revenant to leverage BeLeaf Medical’s expertise in manufacturing and producing top-notch cannabis products, ensuring Heaterz consistently delivers on its promise of excellence.

Due to overwhelming demand and the product’s remarkable success, Revenant is thrilled to announce that Heaterz infused pre-rolls will now be available statewide at multiple locations, expanding their reach to cannabis enthusiasts throughout Missouri. In addition to SWADE Marijuana Dispensaries, customers can now find Revenant products at popular locations such as The Mint Dispensaries, Luxury Leaf, and more.

“We’ve got a great partnership with BeLeaf. The goal, for us personally, is to ultimately replicate our brand in every state, getting tissue cultures to all of these cultivators and having certain strains be represented under our brand.” – Kyle Turley – NFL Veteran and Co-Founder Revenant…