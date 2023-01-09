NFL Week 18: Seahawks & Dolphins declare play-off spots as Aaron Rodgers’ Packers miss out

Aaron Rodgers had a good look around as he left Lambeau Field for what could be the final time

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the NFL play-offs after losing 20-16 at home to the Detroit Lions in a dramatic ending to the regular season.

The Seattle Seahawks got in at Green Bay’s expense while the Philadelphia Eagles secured top spot in the NFC and the Dallas Cowboys limped into the play-offs.

The Buffalo Bills had an emotional victory against the New England Patriots to help the Miami Dolphins pinch the final AFC play-off spot.

Seahawks pip Packers as Rodgers misses out

The Seattle Seahawks won in overtime to clinch an unlikely play-off spot

After an impressive recovery from 4-8 with four straight victories, the Packers were in control of their destiny, needing a win at home against the Detroit Lions – who found out just before kick-off that they’d been eliminated from play-off contention.

