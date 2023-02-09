NFL’s Damar Hamlin in shock look for award

NFL player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed from cardiac arrest during a game just last month, has made a surprise appearance to pick up an award.

The Buffalo Bills safety showed up during the round of media events building to this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hamlin, 24, was one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association community service award.

And he stunned journalists when he took to the stage to accept the accolade.

His arrival was greeted by sombre applause and he addressed reporters briefly – without taking questions – before accepting the trophy and a $100,000 (£83,000) NFLPA Alan Page Community Award.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” said Hamlin at the event in Phoenix.

The player launched a foundation called Chasing M’s in 2020 to provide toys for children in need in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

The toy drive has now received nearly $9m of donations since Hamlin’s collapse in Cincinnati, Ohio, far surpassing its initial fundraising target of…