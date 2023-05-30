NFTpay Now Supports Algorand Blockchain – Press Release

Miami, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miami, Florida –

NFTpay is pleased to announce that they now support the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain. NFTpay allows blockchains to easily accept credit cards for their NFT projects.

Staking its claim as the world’s most powerful and environmentally sustainable institutional-grade blockchain, Algorand has made waves in the industry by becoming the platform of choice for notable crypto projects such as Folks Finance, AlgoFi, LimeWire, Pera Wallet, and Prismatic. Now, NFTpay is making the process of building and launching projects on Algorand even easier through its NFT payments solution.

The spokesperson for NFTpay says, “We are pleased to announce that creators, entrepreneurs, and artists planning on launching their NFT projects on the Algorand platform can now use NFTpay’s seamless and hassle-free payment solutions to reach an even wider audience than before. Algorand already has the trust of over 2000+ organizations worldwide that are working on exciting ventures to disrupt a range of industries. With the Algorand integration, NFTpay is excited to be a part of the blockchain’s vision for an energy-efficient and sustainable future.” Find out more about their integration with Algorand by visiting https://nftpay.xyz/algorand/.

NFTpay’s recent success stories include Citadel, a blockchain-based adventure game where players can use their NFT as an in-game character. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the project sold out in just 27 minutes and raised over $1.5 million. Similarly, NFTpay integration also helped boost the adoption of NFT Oasis, a fully immersive VR experience that sold over 30 penthouses in the Metaverse.

“NFTpay dramatically increases the reach of your NFT project,” says the spokesperson. “While cryptocurrencies are taking off and adoption is stronger than ever, there are still many who want to be a part of the new economy but struggle with the technical know-how to get started. That is where NFTpay comes in. We…