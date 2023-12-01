NI bus and trains cancelled because of strike motion

A 24-hour strike that got under way at midnight is causing extensive disruption across the public transport network on Friday.
It is affecting Ulsterbus, Metro, Glider and Goldliner services, along with train services and school buses.
Unite, GMB and SIPTU union members voted in favour of the strike over what they have described as a “pay freeze”.
Translink has said it cannot make a pay offer at this time.
It said that was because in the budget allocation from Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Translink “did not receive a budget for a pay offer from the Department for Infrastructure”.
A separate 24-hour pay strike by school support workers, including other bus drivers not employed by Translink, is coinciding with the wider public transport strike on Friday.
‘Significant disruption’
The Education Authority (EA) said more than 57,000 children and young people are affected and it was…