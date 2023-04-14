Nicaragua expels nuns in newest crackdown on Catholic church and opposition





Two nuns who worked at a nursing home in Nicaragua were expelled from the country this week, amid a far-reaching crackdown on opposition leaders, journalists and the Catholic church by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

The strongman president has taken aim at the clergy in his country, calling bishops of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference (CEN) “terrorists.” Ortega accuses the Catholic church of supporting anti-government protests in 2018, which his government labeled an “attempted coup.”

The nuns, both Costa Rican citizens, arrived in Costa Rica on Wednesday, according to the Diocese of Tilarán-Liberia.

Sisters Isabel and Cecilia Blanco Cubillo, from the congregation Dominicas de la Anunciata, managed a nursing home in Nicaragua, according to Bishop Manuel Eugenio Salazar Mora.

Salazar Mora urged supporters to pray for the church, and…