Niche luxury perfume house Electimuss London launches Aquila Absolute perfume – Press Release

Niche perfume brand Electimuss London, renowned for its opulent fragrances inspired by Ancient Rome, introduces its latest creation: Aquila Absolute. This fresh and original creation by master perfumer Julien Rasquinet is bright and versatile with universal appeal.

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Launches 15th June 2023

Aquila Absolute is the latest cosmic perfume creation by Electimuss London.

The Aquila eagle, King of the Skies and astrological constellation is the brand’s emblem symbolising flight, power, beauty and immortality. Aquila, is the muse of this stellar scent, which has a free spirit and a courageous heart.

The perfume

Aquila Absolute is a bright and wearable perfume with depth and complexity and universal appeal that makes it very versatile. This perfume, created for men and women, is uplifting and empowering, shining brightly through all seasons and occasions.

Aquila Absolute is a vibrant, fresh fragrance with fruity top notes of raspberry and cardamom that dazzle like a bolt of lightning before revealing an irresistibly fierce floral heart of the finest LMR Natural oils*. The heart of Turkish Rose Absolute blends spicy honey like rose accords with spicy Egyptian geranium and the herbaceous, leathery Violet Leaf LMR. The heart unfolds into a warm, luxurious, sensuous, woody amber base: a complex of white oud, patchouli and labdanum.

100ml

RRP £295, €340, $390

FRAGRANCE NOTES & INGREDIENTS

Olfactive Family: Bright fresh fruity leather

TOP:

Cardamom oil Guatemala LMR

Raspberry Accord

HEART

Rose Abs Turkish LMR

Geranium Oil Egypt Pure oil

BASE

Leather Accord Patchouli Coeur n3 LMR

Labdanum Resinoid LMR

White Oud accord

Violet Leaf Abs Egypt LMR

Inspiration

Inspired by the Aquila constellation of the eagle, this cosmic perfume harnesses the power and beauty of the mighty eagle soaring the skies….